Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.
