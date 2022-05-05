Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.