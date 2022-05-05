Jonas Blixt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 10th, Blixt chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Blixt's 183 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.