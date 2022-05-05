Johnson Wagner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Johnson Wagner hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Johnson Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Wagner hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

Wagner got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wagner hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 over for the round.