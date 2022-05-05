John Huh shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Huh hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Huh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Huh hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Huh's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Huh chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.