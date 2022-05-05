  • Joel Dahmen shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen near ace leads to birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.