Joel Dahmen shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dahmen's 213 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dahmen had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Dahmen's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 5 under for the round.