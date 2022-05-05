Jim Knous putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jim Knous hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knous finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Jim Knous chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Knous to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knous had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Knous's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Knous hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.