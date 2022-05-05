Jim Herman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Herman had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Herman's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 3 under for the round.