Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Jhonattan Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.