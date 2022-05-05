Jason Dufner shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Dufner missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dufner's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Dufner had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Dufner's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.