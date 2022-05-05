Jason Day shoots 7-under 63 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Day finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Day had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Day's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Day hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Day chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Day had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 7 under for the round.