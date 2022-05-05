Jared Wolfe shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolfe hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wolfe's 97 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wolfe his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Wolfe's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolfe at 1 over for the round.

Wolfe his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to 2 over for the round.