James Hahn putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hahn's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.