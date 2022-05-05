6-over 76 by Jacob Bridgeman in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jacob Bridgeman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bridgeman finished his day in 150th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bridgeman got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 10th, Bridgeman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bridgeman to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Bridgeman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to 3 over for the round.

Bridgeman got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bridgeman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th. This moved Bridgeman to 6 over for the round.