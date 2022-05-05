J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Poston's tee shot went 191 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.