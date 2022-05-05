  • Henrik Norlander finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 10 at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.