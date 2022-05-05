Henrik Norlander finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Norlander's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.