Hayden Buckley putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hayden Buckley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Hayden Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Buckley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Buckley hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.