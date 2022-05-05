Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgs had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.