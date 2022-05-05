Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.