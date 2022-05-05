Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Sigg had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sigg's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.