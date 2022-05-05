7-over 77 by Gregory Odom, Jr. in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Gregory Odom, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Odom, Jr. finished his day tied for 151st at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Odom, Jr. got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Odom, Jr.'s tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Odom, Jr.'s 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Odom, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Odom, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Odom, Jr. got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Odom, Jr. to 6 over for the round.

Odom, Jr. got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 7 over for the round.