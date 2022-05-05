Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Woodland hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.