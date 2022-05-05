  • Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland chips it tight to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.