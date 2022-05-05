Francesco Molinari rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Molinari finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Francesco Molinari got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Francesco Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Molinari's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Molinari got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Molinari chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.