Eugenio Chacarra shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Eugenio Chacarra hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chacarra finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Chacarra got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chacarra to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Chacarra hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chacarra to 1 over for the round.

Chacarra got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chacarra to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Chacarra had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chacarra to 3 over for the round.