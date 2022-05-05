-
Dylan Wu shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 05, 2022
Highlights
Dylan Wu goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Dylan Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 third, Wu's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wu hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wu hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.
