Dylan Wu shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Dylan Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Wu's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wu hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wu hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.