Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Frittelli's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.