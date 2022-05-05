Drew Nesbitt comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Drew Nesbitt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Nesbitt finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Drew Nesbitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drew Nesbitt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Nesbitt had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nesbitt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Nesbitt's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nesbitt to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Nesbitt hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Nesbitt to 1 under for the round.