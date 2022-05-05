Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Ghim got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.