Doc Redman shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 591-yard par-5 10th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Redman's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Redman's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.