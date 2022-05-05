Denny McCarthy shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 199 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, McCarthy hit his 155 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 5 under for the round.