Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, van der Walt had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, van der Walt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.