David Skinns finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, David Skinns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Skinns hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Skinns's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.