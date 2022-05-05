David Lipsky shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, David Lipsky hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lipsky's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Lipsky hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.