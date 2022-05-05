David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

David Lingmerth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.