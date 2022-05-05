Danny Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Danny Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 10th. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Lee hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.