Curtis Thompson shoots 10-over 45 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Curtis Thompson hit 3 of 9 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day in 156th at 10 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Thompson to 10 over for the round.