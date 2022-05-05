Corey Conners shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.