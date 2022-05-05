Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Chez Reavie in the first round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reavie finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 16th, Chez Reavie's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.