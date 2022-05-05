Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hadley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt saving par. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hadley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.