Chase Seiffert shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chase Seiffert hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Seiffert hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Seiffert had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Seiffert's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.