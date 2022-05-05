Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.