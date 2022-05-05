Charl Schwartzel finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

Schwartzel tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schwartzel's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Schwartzel's his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.