Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Ramey missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ramey had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.