Camilo Villegas rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Villegas finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Camilo Villegas got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Villegas hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Villegas's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Villegas's 193 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.