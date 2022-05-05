Cameron Young shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Young got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Young hit his 143 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Young's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Young's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Young had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Young hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.