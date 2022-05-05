Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Percy chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Percy at even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Percy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

Percy hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Percy's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.