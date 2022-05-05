Cam Davis shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 first, Davis chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Davis at even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Davis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Davis's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.