Callum Tarren shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Paul Barjon, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 10th. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tarren's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Tarren hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Tarren's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Tarren hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.