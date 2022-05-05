C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Pan chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 225-yard par-3 third. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pan had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Pan's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Pan hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pan's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 17th green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 2 under for the round.