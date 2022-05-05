Bryson Nimmer shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Bryson Nimmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Nimmer's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Nimmer had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nimmer to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Nimmer hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to even-par for the round.