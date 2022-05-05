Brice Garnett putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 10th, Brice Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.